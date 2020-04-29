FC Bayern sign Germany international Bühl

FC Bayern have signed national player Klara Bühl for the upcoming season in the FLYERALARM Frauen-Bundesliga. The 19-year-old striker has made the switch from SC Freiburg, signing a contract until 2022. Bühl has scored 7 goals in her 11 appearances for the national team and was awarded the gold Fritz-Walter medal.

“I’m really excited,” said Bühl. “The transfer has brought about two huge changes in my life: firstly moving out of my parents’ house, as well as going to a team who possess so much individual quality and class.”

Jens Scheuer, head coach of Bayern since 2019, said: “Getting Klara is a huge win for our team. She’s an incredible talent with an eye for goal, she can score with both feet and she’s great on the ball. She has great potential, despite already having so many great qualities, including her pace. It’s not just about her attitude on the pitch though that makes this such a coup for us, it’s her personality off it. She’s humble, open, always friendly and extremely kind.”