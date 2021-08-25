FC Bayern run riot against Bremer SV

FC Bayern München are through to the second round of the DFB-Pokal after a 12-0 thrashing of Bremer SV. The match had to be postponed for nearly three weeks following a series of positive Covid-19 cases at the fifth-tier outfit.

The record champions were without Germany internationals Manuel Neuer and Leon Goretzka, as well as Robert Lewandowski, but didn’t need long to open the scoring. A first-half hat-trick from Eric-Maxim Choupo Moting (8’, 28’, ’35) as well as goals from Jamal Musiala (16’) and an own goal from Bremer SV’s Jan-Luca Warm (27’) saw Bayern head into the break with a comfortable 5-0 lead.

Choupo-Moting bags four

The Bavarians picked up where they left off in the second half, with Malik Tillman (47‘) and Musiala (49‘) making it 7-0 in a matter of minutes after the restart. BSV head coach Benjamin Eta made several changes throughout the half, to give as many players as possible some game time. Leroy Sané netted Bayern's eighth goal in the 65th minute, before Eta made another sub and brought on back-up goalkeeper Ole Bahr.

The hosts then went down to 10 men in the 77th minute as referee Nicolas Winter showed Udo Nobile a straight red for a cynical foul on the edge of the box. Bayern didn't let up and added to their tally, as Michael Cuisance (80’), Choupo Moting (82’), Bouna Sarr (86’) and Corentin Tolisso (88’) made it an even dozen. The record champions eased through to the second round on the backs of a 12-0 win.