FC Bayern: Goretzka extends contract until 2026

Following Joshua Kimmich, another German international has extended his contract with Germany’s record champions in the form of Leon Goretzka. The 26-year-old signed a long-term deal with FC Bayern until 2026, with his old deal expiring at the end of the current season. The midfielder has said he wants to “make more history. Anything is possible with this club in this era.”

“It’s important for the development of FC Bayern that we secure our top players for the long-term,” said CEO Oliver Kahn. “To be successful as a club, we need players who are always motivated, and Leon Goretzka doesn’t need any help in that regard. He always wants to improve himself and create an era with FC Bayern.”

Goretzka and Kimmich are “the heart of the team”

President Herbert Hainer described Goretzka as being “a personality both on and off the pitch. He is an opinionated player anywhere he goes, and we need players like him here at FC Bayern.”

Goretzka joined FC Bayern in 2018 from FC Schalke 04 on a free transfer, and has gone on to make 118 appearances for the Bavarian club, scoring 25 goals. He won the 2020 Champions League with Bayern, as well as three Bundesliga titles and two DFB Pokal trophies to date.

In August, the reigning Bundesliga champions extended the contract of Goretzka’s compatriot Joshua Kimmich until 2025, with the duo forming an important hub in the Bayern midfield. “We are extremely happy that both Joshua and Leon form the heart of our team,” said sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic.