Fans overjoyed in Aachen

The sun shined and the fans were in full force in Aachen on Wednesday evening. Under the motto “DFB: Up Close and Personal”, DFB fans were invited to a public training session at the Tivoli. 20,500 watched on as the team trained ahead of the European Championship qualifiers vs. Belarus on Saturday (KO 20:45 CEST) and Estonia on Tuesday (KO also 20:45 CEST).

“We came to say goodbye to the team before they travel to Barysaw,” says Germany fan Klaus, with son Rafael nearby. His son was able to get plenty of autographs after the session, like many other young fans. Incredibly proud, he points to the signatures on his jersey and says: “Even Manuel Neuer has signed it.”

“Great that the national team stopped by”

The excitement and anticipation of the people of Aachen cannot be ignored. There were plenty of Germany fans lining the forecourt behind the east tribune of the Tivoli at 15:00 - one hour before the fan festival started and the stadium even opened. Whether it were photos by the women's team or fan club buses, the blind football course or the singers’ travelling vehicle, the defining colors of the day were black, red and gold.

Contributing to this were the free Germany flags that were distributed by the National Team Fan Club, which went down very well. Fan Club member Lukas explains that the whole process is a great thing: “In Aachen lately, people have not been spoiled football-wise, so it’s great that the national team has stopped by.” Many German fans would definitely look forward to seeing the players again - maybe in another city.

created by mmc/jc