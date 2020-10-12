Facts and stats ahead of Switzerland

37 days after the meeting in Basel, the Germany national team will take on Switzerland once again when the two sides meet in Cologne on Tuesday (kickoff 20:45 CEST) in the Nations League. DFB.de has rounded up the best stats ahead of the match.

Familiar faces: Germany have faced Switzerland more than any other national team and Tuesday’s opponents are the only team to have conceded over 100 goals against Germany (139). In the 52 previous meetings, Germany have won 36 (seven draws, nine defeats).

Seventh competitive game: This will be the seventh competitive meeting between the two nations. Switzerland have won one of these: a round-of-sixteen replay at the 1938 World Cup which ended 4-2. Germany won three of the other six games, with two draws.

Germany goals almost guaranteed: Germany have scored in each of their 22 home games aginst Switzerland, averaging 2.8 goals per games. From the past seven times the two sides have met in Germany, the Germans have come out on top six times, with one draw.

Goals at both ends: Germany have scored in their past 17 matches (last game in which they failed to score was a 3-0 defeat to Netherlands in October 2018). The last time such a run was achieved was between 2011 and 2012 (26 consecutive games). However, Joachim Löw’s team have not kept a clean sheet in any of their past five games, the longest run since the 2017/18 season (including World Cup 2018), when the team went eight games without a clean sheet.

Curious: The last time the two sides met on 6th September 2020, Switzerland had twice as many Bundesliga players (six: Sommer, Elvedi, Akanji, Embolo, Steffen, Sow) in their lineup than Germany (three: Ginter, Süle, Sané).

Quick out of the blocks: Germany scored only one of their past seven goals in 2020 in the last 30 minutes of a game (Luca Waldschmidt vs Turkey), scoring three goals in the first 15 minutes after half time. Swtizerland, by comparison, have only scored two of their past 20 goals in the first half an hour of a game.

Bad form: Switzerland have only managed one draw from their past four games (three losses). Such a run last occurred in the 2009/10 season (one draw and three losses from four games).

100 club: Toni Kroos could be in line to make his 100th cap for the German national team after making his 99th appearance against Ukraine. Kroos is the most experienced player in the current squad and could draw level with Thomas Müller and Ulf Kirsten with an appearance in Cologne.

