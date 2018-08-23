No one has scored so late in extra time as Rödinghausens Maximilian Hippe.

Fact Check: 136 goals in the first round

Rafinha seems to be unbeatable in the DFB-Pokal, Rödingshausen’s hero sets an historic record, and Bayern have a surprising average age. Here are the most interesting facts from the opening round of the 2018/19 DFB-Pokal.

Goals galore: 136 goals were scored in the first round of this year's DFB-Pokal (and that's excluding penalties). It's the most goals in the opening round since the 2011/12 season when 145 goals were scored.

Unbelievable: Bayern’s Rafinha is undefeated in 30 DFB-Pokal games – that’s a record.

Right at the death: Maximilian Hippe’s goal for Rödinghausen after 122 minutes and 31 seconds is the latest goal scored in the DFB-Pokal since data collection began in 2008/09. The record used to belong to Thomas Müller, who scored after 122 minutes and 12 seconds to beat Dortmund in the 2013/14 final.

Age is just a number: The average age of Bayern’s starting XI at Drochtersen/Assel was 30 years and 154 days. FCB have only put out an older team once – the team had an average age of over 31 against Augsburg in 1943.

An omen for Schalke: Both times that Schalke have beaten Schweinfurt in the cup in previous seasons, they’ve reached the final. However, they fell at the final hurdle both times (1936/1937 and 1954/55).

Bogey team: In all four games that Hansa Rostock have come up against VfB Stuttgart in the cup, Rostock have come out on top. Hansa haven’t beaten any other team so many times in the DFB-Pokal.

Goal-shy: The last time that Bayern only scored one goal in the first round was eleven years ago in Burghausen. After drawing 1-1, they won 4-3 on penalties.

9-1. FC Köln: The last time that Köln scored nine goals in a competitive match was against Altona 93 in September 1979. The cup match finished 10-0.

Biggest victory: With the 11-1 win against BSC Hastedt, Borussia Mönchengladbach celebrated their biggest victory in the DFB-Pokal. Their previous biggest win had been an 8-0 win against 1. FC Viersen. Mönchengladbach have also won their last eight away games in the DFB-Pokal.

Experience: Fortuna Düsseldorf boss Friedhelm Funkel managed his 61st DFB-Pokal game at the weekend, overtaking Hennes Weisweiler.

Seeing red: Mainz’s Moussa Niakhate picked up the quickest red card in the DFB-Pokal since data collection began (134 seconds). The previous record holder was Manuel Gulde for KSC in 2015 (13 minutes).

Quick-fire double: Lasogga’s double for HSV in the quickest in the history of the cup (77 seconds). The previous quickest had been three minutes and 50 seconds.

Record for Schmelzer: Marcel Schmelzer set a new club record after winning for the 26th time with Dortmund in the DFB-Pokal. Their previous record holder had been Sebastian Kehl.

Already out: Eintracht Frankfurt are the first defending champions to be knocked out in the first round the following year since Kaiserslautern in 1996.

Giant killing: A fourth division side have knocked out the defending champions only once before: Magdeburg against FC Bayern in the second round in 2000/2001.

Over-achieving: Chemie Leipzig’s win was the first time in three years that a team from the fifth division (or lower) had reached the second round. It last happened in 2015/16, when SSV Reutlingen knocked out Karlsruher SC.

Young blood: Hamburger SV’s starting XI against Erndtebrück had an average age of only 22 years and 347 days. To find a younger HSV team, you have to go back to 1941 when they played Holstein Kiel.

Lewy levels with Müller: With his 27th goal in the DFB-Pokal, Robert Lewandowski ties with ex-coach Jupp Heynckes and Thomas Müller in the all-time top scorers list. With a goal in the next round, he could move from twelfth to tenth, overtaking Pole Dieter Hoeneß and Erwin Kostedde.

Déjà vu: The last time that Greuther Fürth went into extra-time in the DFB-Pokal was against Dortmund in the 2012 semi-finals. On that occasion too, Dortmund scored the winning goal in the last minute of extra-time.