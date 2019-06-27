to the site of our sponsor Mercedes Benz
    Exact dates and times for the first round of the 2019/20 DFB-Pokal

    The DFB have set the exact dates and times for all the first round fixtures of the 2019/20 DFB-Pokal. The competition gets underway on Friday the 9th August with a trio of late kick offs: SV Sandhausen vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach, FC Ingolstadt 04 vs. 1. FC Nürnberg, and KFC Uerdingen 05 vs. Borussia Dortmund.

    The bulk of the first-round fixtures are to be played at 15:30 on Saturday the 10th and Sunday the 11th August, with three evening kick-offs on both days as well (18:30). On Saturday, there also will be a late game between SV Atlas Delmenhorst and Werder Bremen. The remaining four fixtures will be played on Monday, with three evening kick-offs, before Energie Cottbus take on title holders FC Bayern München to round off the round.

    First Round in full

    Friday, 9 August, 20:45 CEST:

    SV Sandhausen vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach
    FC Ingolstadt 04 vs. 1. FC Nürnberg
    KFC Uerdingen 05 vs. Borussia Dortmund

    Saturday, 10 August, 15:30 CEST:

    1. FC Kaiserslautern vs. 1. FSV Mainz 05
    Alemannia Aachen vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen
    TuS Dassendorf vs. SG Dynamo Dresden
    FC 08 Villingen vs. Fortuna Düsseldorf
    SV Drochtersen/Assel vs. FC Schalke 04
    FC Viktoria 1889 Berlin vs. DSC Arminia Bielefeld
    SC Verl vs. FC Augsburg
    FSV Wacker 90 Nordhausen vs. FC Erzgebirge Aue
    1. FC Magdeburg vs. SC Freiburg

    Saturday, 10 August, 18:30 CEST:

    FC Würzburger Kickers vs. TSG Hoffenheim
    KSV Baunatal vs. VfL Bochum
    SSV Ulm 1846 Fußball vs. 1. FC Heidenheim

    Saturday, 10 August, 20:45 CEST:

    SV Atlas Delmenhorst vs. SV Werder Bremen

    Sunday, 11 August, 15:30 CEST:

    FSV Salmrohr vs. Holstein Kiel
    VfB Germania Halberstadt vs. 1. FC Union Berlin
    SV Rödinghausen vs. SC Paderborn 07
    SV Waldhof Mannheim vs. Eintracht Frankfurt
    FC Oberneuland vs. SV Darmstadt 98
    1. FC Saarbrücken vs. SSV Jahn Regensburg
    VfB Lübeck vs. FC St. Pauli
    VfB Eichstätt vs. Hertha BSC
    VfL Osnabrück vs. RB Leipzig

    Sunday, 11 August, 18:30 CEST:

    SV Wehen Wiesbaden vs. 1. FC Köln
    Chemnitzer FC vs. Hamburger SV
    MSV Duisburg vs. SpVgg Greuther Fürth

    Monday, 12 August, 18:30 CEST:

    Hallescher FC vs. VfL Wolfsburg
    Karlsruher SC vs. Hannover 96
    FC Hansa Rostock vs. VfB Stuttgart

    Monday, 12 August, 20:45 CEST:

    FC Energie Cottbus vs. FC Bayern München

