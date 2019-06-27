Exact dates and times for the first round of the 2019/20 DFB-Pokal

The DFB have set the exact dates and times for all the first round fixtures of the 2019/20 DFB-Pokal. The competition gets underway on Friday the 9th August with a trio of late kick offs: SV Sandhausen vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach, FC Ingolstadt 04 vs. 1. FC Nürnberg, and KFC Uerdingen 05 vs. Borussia Dortmund.
The bulk of the first-round fixtures are to be played at 15:30 on Saturday the 10th and Sunday the 11th August, with three evening kick-offs on both days as well (18:30). On Saturday, there also will be a late game between SV Atlas Delmenhorst and Werder Bremen. The remaining four fixtures will be played on Monday, with three evening kick-offs, before Energie Cottbus take on title holders FC Bayern München to round off the round.
First Round in full
Friday, 9 August, 20:45 CEST:
SV Sandhausen vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach
FC Ingolstadt 04 vs. 1. FC Nürnberg
KFC Uerdingen 05 vs. Borussia Dortmund
Saturday, 10 August, 15:30 CEST:
1. FC Kaiserslautern vs. 1. FSV Mainz 05
Alemannia Aachen vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen
TuS Dassendorf vs. SG Dynamo Dresden
FC 08 Villingen vs. Fortuna Düsseldorf
SV Drochtersen/Assel vs. FC Schalke 04
FC Viktoria 1889 Berlin vs. DSC Arminia Bielefeld
SC Verl vs. FC Augsburg
FSV Wacker 90 Nordhausen vs. FC Erzgebirge Aue
1. FC Magdeburg vs. SC Freiburg
Saturday, 10 August, 18:30 CEST:
FC Würzburger Kickers vs. TSG Hoffenheim
KSV Baunatal vs. VfL Bochum
SSV Ulm 1846 Fußball vs. 1. FC Heidenheim
Saturday, 10 August, 20:45 CEST:
SV Atlas Delmenhorst vs. SV Werder Bremen
Sunday, 11 August, 15:30 CEST:
FSV Salmrohr vs. Holstein Kiel
VfB Germania Halberstadt vs. 1. FC Union Berlin
SV Rödinghausen vs. SC Paderborn 07
SV Waldhof Mannheim vs. Eintracht Frankfurt
FC Oberneuland vs. SV Darmstadt 98
1. FC Saarbrücken vs. SSV Jahn Regensburg
VfB Lübeck vs. FC St. Pauli
VfB Eichstätt vs. Hertha BSC
VfL Osnabrück vs. RB Leipzig
Sunday, 11 August, 18:30 CEST:
SV Wehen Wiesbaden vs. 1. FC Köln
Chemnitzer FC vs. Hamburger SV
MSV Duisburg vs. SpVgg Greuther Fürth
Monday, 12 August, 18:30 CEST:
Hallescher FC vs. VfL Wolfsburg
Karlsruher SC vs. Hannover 96
FC Hansa Rostock vs. VfB Stuttgart
Monday, 12 August, 20:45 CEST:
FC Energie Cottbus vs. FC Bayern München
created by mmc/dw
