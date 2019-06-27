Exact dates and times for the first round of the 2019/20 DFB-Pokal

The DFB have set the exact dates and times for all the first round fixtures of the 2019/20 DFB-Pokal. The competition gets underway on Friday the 9th August with a trio of late kick offs: SV Sandhausen vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach, FC Ingolstadt 04 vs. 1. FC Nürnberg, and KFC Uerdingen 05 vs. Borussia Dortmund.

The bulk of the first-round fixtures are to be played at 15:30 on Saturday the 10th and Sunday the 11th August, with three evening kick-offs on both days as well (18:30). On Saturday, there also will be a late game between SV Atlas Delmenhorst and Werder Bremen. The remaining four fixtures will be played on Monday, with three evening kick-offs, before Energie Cottbus take on title holders FC Bayern München to round off the round.

First Round in full

Friday, 9 August, 20:45 CEST:

SV Sandhausen vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach

FC Ingolstadt 04 vs. 1. FC Nürnberg

KFC Uerdingen 05 vs. Borussia Dortmund



Saturday, 10 August, 15:30 CEST:

1. FC Kaiserslautern vs. 1. FSV Mainz 05

Alemannia Aachen vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen

TuS Dassendorf vs. SG Dynamo Dresden

FC 08 Villingen vs. Fortuna Düsseldorf

SV Drochtersen/Assel vs. FC Schalke 04

FC Viktoria 1889 Berlin vs. DSC Arminia Bielefeld

SC Verl vs. FC Augsburg

FSV Wacker 90 Nordhausen vs. FC Erzgebirge Aue

1. FC Magdeburg vs. SC Freiburg



Saturday, 10 August, 18:30 CEST:

FC Würzburger Kickers vs. TSG Hoffenheim

KSV Baunatal vs. VfL Bochum

SSV Ulm 1846 Fußball vs. 1. FC Heidenheim



Saturday, 10 August, 20:45 CEST:

SV Atlas Delmenhorst vs. SV Werder Bremen

Sunday, 11 August, 15:30 CEST:

FSV Salmrohr vs. Holstein Kiel

VfB Germania Halberstadt vs. 1. FC Union Berlin

SV Rödinghausen vs. SC Paderborn 07

SV Waldhof Mannheim vs. Eintracht Frankfurt

FC Oberneuland vs. SV Darmstadt 98

1. FC Saarbrücken vs. SSV Jahn Regensburg

VfB Lübeck vs. FC St. Pauli

VfB Eichstätt vs. Hertha BSC

VfL Osnabrück vs. RB Leipzig



Sunday, 11 August, 18:30 CEST:

SV Wehen Wiesbaden vs. 1. FC Köln

Chemnitzer FC vs. Hamburger SV

MSV Duisburg vs. SpVgg Greuther Fürth



Monday, 12 August, 18:30 CEST:

Hallescher FC vs. VfL Wolfsburg

Karlsruher SC vs. Hannover 96

FC Hansa Rostock vs. VfB Stuttgart



Monday, 12 August, 20:45 CEST:

FC Energie Cottbus vs. FC Bayern München

