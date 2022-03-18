Everything to know about microplastics on synthetic turf

What do amateur clubs and municipalities need to bear in mind in view of the discussion about plastic granules on synthetic turf pitches? DFB.de answers the most important questions and shares advice on environmentally friendly maintenance.

Why the need for a DFB recommendation?

We want to help objectify the debate regarding synthetic turf pitches and provide assistance to users of existing artificial turf pitches, especially those with synthetic granulate as a filler. The aim is to cause a minimum of microplastic discharge (ideally, none at all) from the pitch into the environment.

What is the environmental debate about synthetic turf pitches about?

The European Parliament adopted a "European Strategy for Plastics in the Circular Economy" on 13 September 2018, calling on the Commission to consider and, if necessary, adopt an EU-wide ban on microplastic particles in cosmetics and personal care, detergents, and cleaning products by 2030, among other things. The European Chemical Agency (ECHA) should also evaluate a ban on microplastics that are "intentionally added" to other products and – if deemed necessary and no reasonable alternatives can be found – to initiate moves to ban those altogether. In order to analyse the current situation in the EU Member States, findings from different surveys and studies carried out by the Member States were used. According to the ECHA, plastic granules used to fill synthetic playing surfaces are the largest source of microplastic pollution in sports across the EU, with an estimated discharge of 16,000 tonnes per year. A potential ban would aim to prevent 500,000 tonnes of microplastics from being released into the environment over the next 20 years.

Has a binding law already been passed in Germany?

As of August 2021, there is no ban at federal and state level on the continued use of plastic granulate on existing facilities or on refilling them accordingly if required. The construction of new pitches with plastic granulate is also theoretically still possible. However, for environmental reasons and given the threat of a shortened service life in the event a ban is enforced, it is strongly recommended to use products without plastic granulate. In addition, the great majority of federal states have begun to deny granting financial support for artificial pitches with synthetic granules. As old pitches are converted or new ones constructed, the public sector also predominantly does not consider pitches filled with synthetic granulate.

What types of synthetic turf surfaces are there in Germany?

Mirroring the stages of technological developments, artificial pitches are now divided into three categories:

First generation synthetic turf surfaces (from the mid-1970s): short, dense, unfilled pile layer (pile is the term for the upright blades on artificial turf), combined with an elastic layer on a bituminous foundation. Second generation synthetic turf surfaces (from the end of the 1980s): longer, not too dense pile layer filled with quartz sand almost to the surface, usually on elasticising layer (bonded elastic base layer 35 millimetres or elastic layer 25 millimetres) or on prefabricated sheeting or other prefabricated elastic systems. Third-generation synthetic turf (since the end of the 1990s): Pile layer with long, much softer synthetic strips filled with sand and synthetic granulate or natural fillers, usually on an elasticising layer (bound elastic base layer or elastic layer) or on prefabricated sheeting or other prefabricated elastic systems.

What kind of soiling can occur?

Leaves, needles, petals, and other plant residues as well as chewing gum residues are among the most common types of soiling that are harmful to the surface. The same applies to earth, mud, dust etc. from adjacent planting and path areas.

What should be observed during maintenance?

General maintenance measures: The playing surface should be cleaned regularly. Remains of leaves, flowers, twigs, litter etc. must be removed. Cleaning equipment with simple brushes is suitable for this purpose. General instructions for use and maintenance: Aim to use your synthetic turf pitch such that the entire playing surface is evenly used. After particularly intensive forms of training, the zones affected are to be swept to ensure an even distribution of the granules. Maintenance vehicles: When using maintenance vehicles, care should be taken to drive at walking pace. In addition, avoid strong acceleration and braking moves and make sure no lubricants or fuel is leaked onto the pitch. Heavy soiling: Particularly in autumn, weeds, moss, leaves, and rubbish need to be removed from the pitch more frequently. Players, officials, spectators: Make sure you clean your shoes before and after using the pitch, as dried mud and dust can be a major cause of dirt on the pitch. Collection points, access points, pathways, and drainage facilities: Collection points should be centrally located and provide easy disposal facilities. Signs to be placed at access points, pathways to be swept and drainage facilities cleaned. Maintenance protocol: It is easier to enforce warranty claims if users create a "maintenance log book" where the individual maintenance measures and times are recorded.

How can excessive plastic granulate discharge into the environment be prevented?

When cleaning the pitch with a maintenance vehicle, drive at moderate speed. When turning, make sure you do not go beyond the pitch boundaries because as a rule, the granules spread outwards. Accordingly, first push the plastic granules from the outside towards the centre - from both sides of the pitch. Make sure the plastic granules are worked in carefully as only too often the granules "stay afloat" on the plastic fibres. Use suitable rakes or coarse brooms to spread the granules immediately after filling. Protective boarding can help to ensure that no plastic granules spread beyond the actual playing surface

For further information about, for example, the definition of microplastics, the materials and substances used for artificial turf pitches, or different types of fillers, check out our brochure DFB ACTION RECOMMENDATION FOR FOOTBALL CLUBS & MUNICIPALITIES

created by dfb