“Every win does us the world of good”

Germany head coach Joachim Löw was satisfied with his team’s 2-1 win over Peru in Sinsheim, although he believes there is still plenty of room for improvement. DFB.de has summarised the post-match reactions:

Joachim Löw: I am pleased that we won the game. You got the sense during the game that the team really wanted to get the victory. The winning goal was slightly fortuitous, but we also missed plenty of chances in the first half. Overall I think we played quite well, without setting the world alight. Every win will do us the world of good though. In the second half we didn’t quite get our balance right, which we still need to perfect. We were a little bit more open at the back in comparison to the first half. We will need a bit more time to make sure our defence is a bit more stable. At the end of the day, the goalkeeper should have saved the winning goal. But I’m still really pleased for Nico Schulz, who has made a really good impression on me in training. The receptions we’ve received in both Munich and Sinsheim have been very positive. I believe that the team have understood the fact that we’re under a lot pressure, although the fans have continued to back us. We have to carry on working to get that identification with the team back.

Nico Schulz: To play for the national side in my own stadium was brilliant. My goal was a bit lucky, but they all count! The team have accepted me very quickly, although I feel that we still lacked a bit of coherence on the pitch, but that is a difficult thing to perfect in such a short space of time.

Julian Brandt: I think it was clear that we still had a little bit of uncertainty in our game. Overall I think it was a good game, where we played well and made a number of chances. Unfortunately we were only able to take two of those, and conceded a soft goal. The team is in good shape at the moment, we just need to fine-tune a few parts of our game.

Marco Reus: Obviously we analysed Peru before the game. We knew that they sit very deep, just like France did. It was important to be patient and be determined to get further up the pitch. We made some very good chances for ourselves, especially in the first half, which we really should have taken. We’ve discussed our attitude a lot so far, something which we didn’t do at the World Cup. I believe that we’ve shown in these two games that we’ve taken a step in the right direction. We need to win the next few games to build up our confidence, even if they are scrappy wins like the one today.

