Euros qualifying: Popp and Hegering back in DFB-Frauen squad

Two regulars from Wolfsburg are back in the squad: Captain Alexandra Popp and defender Marina Hegering are set to return to the national team fold. Popp missed the most recent international fixtures due to knee problems, whilst Hegering was absent with a hamstring injury. On the other hand, Hrubesch will have to do without midfielder Sara Däbritz (Olympique Lyon) due to injury.

Hrubesch: “Fully attack both games”

Horst Hrubesch: “We’ve started Euros qualifying well and have got ourselves into a decent position. We now want to pick up six points again so that we’re able to use the last two games in July as clear preparation for the Olympics. We want to fully attack these two games from the first minute.”

The Germany women’s national team will start preparing for the two Euros qualifiers in Frankfurt next Monday. Horst Hrubesch’s side are set to travel to Rostock on Thursday and will face Poland on Friday 31st May. They will then head to Danzig ahead of the second meeting with Poland in Gdynia on Tuesday 4th June.