EUROs qualifiers: Schüller misses Montenegro game

Lea Schüller will not take part in the European Championship qualifier against Montenegro on Tuesday (16:00 CEST). The Bayern Munich attacker picked up an injury in the game against Ireland and will leave the squad and return home as a precautionary measure. Kathrin Hendrich (VfL Wolfsburg) will remain with the team; she was originally only called up for the game against Ireland.

As was previously agreed, Alexandra Popp, Svenja Huth (both VfL Wolfsburg) and Sara Däbritz (Paris Saint-Germain) travelled home on Sunday in order to manage their workloads.

created by mmc/ha