European opener: U19 women start with a win against England.

It was a dream start to the Euros for the U19 women’s team. Maren Meinert’s side opened their European campaign with 2-1 win over England in Scotland. Melissa Kössler (12’) from Turbine Potsdam opened the scoring, with the lead being doubled by Hoffenheim’s Paulina Käte Krumbiegel (32’) later on. Jessica Naz got one back for England just before the end of the game (90+2’). 530,000 viewers watched the livestream on Sport1.

In the other game in Group B, title defenders Spain won 2-0 against Belgium. In Group A, the Netherlands beat Norway 5-0, while France beat Scotland 2-1.

Meinert: “I’m very happy”

“I’m very happy with the game and how we played. Early on in the first half we showed how we wanted to play and how we didn’t want to lose any duels. We wanted to show everyone that we want to win this game,” said Meinert after the game. “And even before we scored, I could see that my team wanted to win and how good they were going forward.”

created by mmc/mf