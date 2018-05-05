European Championships: U17s lose opener to Netherlands

The Germany U17s have lost their European Championships opener in England. Michael Prus’ his side lost 3-0 (2-0) to the Netherlands in their first group game. The Germany youth players will now need good results from their two remaining group games against Serbia on Tuesday (14:00 CEST) and Spain on Friday (20:00 CEST). The top two from each group will go through to the quarter finals.

“Today was a hurtful but deserved defeat to a team that played better on the day,” explained Prus afterwards. “We did not play to the best of our ability and our opponents exploited that with full-effect. My team didn’t give in at any point but the boys just weren’t able to penetrate enough and catch up the lost ground,” said Prus.

Prus’ idea before the team’s next fixture on Tuesday is clear, “Now it’s about learning the necessary lessons from the game and preparing ourselves for our next match. No team has ever qualified for the quarter finals after the first matchday, so we want to use the chance we have now against Serbia. We want to win that game and show that we’re a better team than the one that lost today.”

Penalty opens the scoring

The first good chance in a till then even game fell to Germany, as Oliver Batista Meier’s effort went just centimetres wide of the Netherlands’ goal (15’). A few minutes later, referee Tihomir Pejin from Croatia awarded the Netherlands a penalty and Daishawn Redan dispatched it well to give the Netherlands the lead (18’). In the 30th minute, the Germany team had their share of luck as Mohammed Ihattaren’s effort stuck the bar. Shortly before the break, the ball was again in the Germany net, as Redan got the goal (39’).

The second half started in a similar fashion to how the first half ended. Netherlands came out the better of the two sides and made it count through Crysencio Summerville who made it 3-0 to the Netherlands (41’). The Germany youth players gave it their all as Amid Khan Agha came close to giving them their first goal of the competition (47’). But the Netherlands remained strong and came close again later on, once again hitting this time through Brian Brobbey (65’).