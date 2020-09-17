European Championship Qualifiers: Turid Knaak suffers shoulder injury

Turid Knaak has been sidelined for Germany Women's upcoming European Championship qualifiers. The Atlético Madrid attacker fractured her right collarbone in training on Wednesday afternoon. Following diagnosis later on the same day, the 29-year-old is scheduled to undergo surgery in Essen on Thursday. National coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg has decided not to nominate a replacement.

Germany play the Republic of Ireland in Essen on Saturday (14:00 CEST), before travelling to Podgorica to take on Montenegro on the following Tuesday (16:00 CEST).