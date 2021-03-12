Euro warm-up against Latvia in Düsseldorf

The Germany national team’s final preparation match ahead of the summer’s EURO will take place at the end of the training camp on 7th June. Our opponents in Düsseldorf will be Latvia, as confirmed following a meeting of the DFB presidium on Friday. A further friendly match is also planned during the training camp, with details still to be confirmed.

A decision on whether spectators may be allowed to attend the match against Latvia will be decided at a later date in coordination with the relevant authorities. Oliver Bierhoff, Director of National Teams and DFB Academy, on the announcement. "We all really hope to have fans with us in the stadium in our final match before the tournament. IT would definitely give us all an additional motivational push before the European Championship."

The national team is due to begin the training camp in Seefeld on 25th May, while they will be stay at adidas’ "World of Sports" complex in Herzogenaurach from 10th June.

created by mmc/dfb