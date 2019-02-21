Euro Qualifiers: DFB-Frauen with exciting fixtures

While the DFB-Frauen will play on the coming Thursday (21:00 CET) in the host country of France, where the business end of World Cup preparation begins, the European Championships in England, 2021, have already cropped up in the World Cup’s shadow. Today at UEFA’s headquarters in Nyon, the qualifiers for the Euros were drawn. Conducting the draw was former national player and World Player of the Year, Nadine Keßler, who gave Martina Voss-Tecklenburg’s side some interesting fixtures. In Group I, the European Record Champions will face Ukraine, Ireland, Greece and Montenegro.

“This is a good, varied group,” said the coach after the draw. “We have some interesting tasks ahead of us. Ireland will be looking forward to us with former Bundesliga coach Colin Bell at the helm, as he said to me earlier. There will definitely be a very strong opponent waiting for us there who are highly motivated. Ukraine are also very strong opposition and we will expect them to be.”

Engand qualify as host

Defending champions Holland are in Group A with Russia, Slovenia, Turkey, Kosovo and Estonia. France, the upcoming opponents for Germany, will face Austria, Serbia, Kazakhstan and Macedonia.

The group winners and the three runners-up with the best record against the teams in first, third, fourth and fifth place in their group will take place alongside England in the finals. The other six second-placed teams will play in play-offs in October 2020 for the remaining three places at the Euros.

The way to the Euros 2021

Qualifying Rounds:

26th August - 3rd September 2019

30th September - 8th October 2019

4th - 12th November 2019

2nd - 11th March 2020

6th - 14th April 2020

1st - 9th June 2020

14th - 22nd September 2020

Play-off draw: September 25, 2020, Nyon

Play-offs: October 19-27, 2020

Final Draw: End of 2020, England

Competition Finals: July 2021, England created by mmc/mf