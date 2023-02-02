EURO 2025: U21s face Poland, Israel, Bulgaria, Kosovo and Estonia

The Germany U21 national team will come up against Poland and Israel in the qualification for EURO 2025 in Slovakia, like in the last European championship qualifiers. Bulgaria, Kosovo and Estonia complete group D. The draw took place today on Thursday at the UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.

The qualifiers will start as early as March 2023 and are scheduled to be completed by October 2024. There are 15 places available in addition to the host nation Slovakia, with the nine group winners and three best runners-up qualifying directly. The remaining six runners-up will play off over two legs in November 2024 to decide the final three places.

EURO qualifying groups

Group A: Italy, Ireland, Norway, Turkey, Latvia, San Marino

Group B: Spain, Belgium, Scotland, Hungary, Kazakhstan, Malta

Group C: Netherlands, Sweden, Georgia, North Macedonia, Moldova, Gibraltar

Group D: Germany, Poland, Israel, Bulgaria, Kosovo, Estonia

Group E: Romania, Switzerland, Finland, Albania, Montenegro, Armenia

Group F: England, Ukraine, Serbia, Northern Ireland, Azerbaijan, Luxembourg