    EURO 2025: U21s face Poland, Israel, Bulgaria, Kosovo and Estonia

    The Germany U21 national team will come up against Poland and Israel in the qualification for EURO 2025 in Slovakia, like in the last European championship qualifiers. Bulgaria, Kosovo and Estonia complete group D. The draw took place today on Thursday at the UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.

    The qualifiers will start as early as March 2023 and are scheduled to be completed by October 2024. There are 15 places available in addition to the host nation Slovakia, with the nine group winners and three best runners-up qualifying directly. The remaining six runners-up will play off over two legs in November 2024 to decide the final three places.

    EURO qualifying groups

    Group A: Italy, Ireland, Norway, Turkey, Latvia, San Marino

    Group B: Spain, Belgium, Scotland, Hungary, Kazakhstan, Malta

    Group C: Netherlands, Sweden, Georgia, North Macedonia, Moldova, Gibraltar

    Group D: Germany, Poland, Israel, Bulgaria, Kosovo, Estonia

    Group E: Romania, Switzerland, Finland, Albania, Montenegro, Armenia

    Group F: England, Ukraine, Serbia, Northern Ireland, Azerbaijan, Luxembourg

    Group G: Portugal, Croatia, Greece, Belarus, Faroe Islands, Andorra

    Group H: France, Austria, Slovenia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Cyprus

    Group I: Denmark, Czechia, Iceland, Wales, Lithuania

