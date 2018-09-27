Euro 2024 will take place in Germany!

The 2024 European Championship will take place in Germany. This will be the second time the German Football Association hosts the championship after also hosting it in 1988, and the first time the event will be held in a reunified Germany. The UEFA Executive Committee voted today in their association head office in Nyon in favour of the German application over Turkey’s.

"The process was transparent and democratic," said UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin. "A democratic decision is always the right decision. I’m looking forward to a fantastic European Championship in Germany."

Grindel: "Pride and great joy"

"I’d like to thank my colleagues and friends from the UEFA Executive Committee for their unbelievable faith," said DFB President Reinhard Grindel. "I feel a great sense of responsibility. I know what this tournament means for UEFA and we will do everything we can, starting from tomorrow, to fulfil expectations. I’m pleased that we showed through our plans and argumentation that an application like ours can be a successful one. It shows that transparency, openness, compliance and support from non-governmental organisations, but also from the Bundesliga of course, can contribute to such a great success. This fills me with pride and great joy. It’s wonderful that we are experiencing a day that is good for both professionals and amateurs alike in Germany. We know that such a significant tournament can cause great excitement among children and young people, which our football clubs should be very pleased about."

Euro Ambassador Philipp Lahm: "There will be a massive celebration of football together in Europe – at home in Germany. We have excellent stadia, and fans who adore football. We’re very welcoming and we want to show that. We’ve done a lot of preparation, and we want to share this and get everyone involved."