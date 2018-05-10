Euro 2024: Polls indicate increased popularity in Germany

Approval amongst the German population for hosting the UEFA EURO 2024 has significantly increased over the past few months. According to a survey from the polling institute Forsa, support for Germany’s bid to host the Championship in six years’ time has reached 80% from Germans over the age of 18. This represents an 11% increase since the start of the calendar year. Some polls have even displayed a high of 92% support for the tournament, a 5% improvement from those conducted in January.

The DFB is seeking to host the European Championship for the second time after it was held in Germany back in 1988. However, this would be the first occasion that a unified Germany has held the competition. The documents required for Germany’s bid were delivered to UEFA at their headquarters in Nyon by DFB president Reinhard Grindel, general secretary Dr. Friedrich Curtius, application ambassador and DFB honorary captain Philipp Lahm, as well as the former Germany international and DFB integration ambassador Celia Šašić. UEFA’s executive committee will announce which nation’s bid has been successful on 27 September 2018.