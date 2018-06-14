EURO 2024 brainstorming session held in Düsseldorf

If Germany’s bid to host UEFA EURO 2024 were to be successful, then the whole of Europe and its football federations will benefit for a long time after the tournament is over. However, this won’t just come into effect in 2024. Football has a big influence on a variety of societal groups, so it is of great importance to consider all of their separate beliefs and desires within the bid to host the tournament. Ever since the process began, numerous stakeholders were brought together to work on the bid together. This continuous process has continued even after the application documents were submitted.

On Wednesday, in keeping with the inclusive values of the application, more than 100 participants took part in a EURO 2024 brainstorming session at the ESPRIT Arena in Düsseldorf - one of the ten prospective host cities. Representatives from the worlds of politics and management, sport and health, art and culture, religion and faith, local government, education, media and charity all came together to discuss their ideas, desires and suggestions for how to make all potential EURO 2024 games held in Düsseldorf a true celebration of the city. The outcomes of the brainstorming session have now been made open to the public, so that the wider community can have their say on what they want EURO 2024 in Düsseldorf to look like.

Germany’s ambassador for the EURO bid, Philipp Lahm, greeted all those who took part at the event via a video message and thanked them for their contribution. Longevity is one of the central themes of the German bid. Aside from the official application documents, the DFB also put together a long-term plan for EURO 2024 and shared it with it UEFA at the end of April.