EURO 2020 training camp in Seefeld

Finding the perfect place to train hard, recover and relax is a crucial part of preparing for a major tournament. Having already picked a basecamp for EURO 2020 at the modern adidas campus in Herzogenaurach, the DFB have now decided where Die Mannschaft will head for their preparatory training camp should they qualify for the finals next summer.

The Nidum Hotel in Seefeld, Tyrol is set to be used for the first time by the Germany national team, with two grass training pitches close-by, as well as an additional smaller pitch available near the town’s Olympic ski-jumping hills. Seefeld is well-equipped when it comes to dealing with sporting events, with the 2019 Nordic World Ski Championships having also taken place there earlier this year.

Löw: “Fantastic conditions”

The DFB’s central contact and coordinator in Seefeld will be SLFC Soccer GmbH, who regularly organise training camps and friendlies for international sides in the summer months. RB Leipzig were most recently on-site for their pre-season training camp, while the likes of Manchester City, Galatasaray, Dynamo Kiev and the Austria, Netherlands and Japan national teams have also been guests in Seefeld in recent years.

“The training camp plays a crucial part in having a successful tournament,” said Joachim Löw. “It’s all about building chemistry, both on and off the pitch. I’m fully convinced by the setup in Seefeld and the experience that our hosts have. We will have fantastic conditions to train with real focus and purpose. I’m sure we will feel right at home there. It can help us build a solid foundation, but for now our focus remains on completing qualifying successfully.”

Bierhoff: “Intensive but exciting weeks”

National teams and academy director Oliver Bierhoff added: “We know that a lot of teams have enjoyed successful training camps in Seefeld. We’re thoroughly convinced by the overall setup, with the proximity of everything, a hotel where we can recover well and excellent training conditions. Innsbruck airport is just 25 minutes away and the players can easily reach the training pitches by bike. You can tell just how much competence and heart the staff here put into their work, so we’re looking forward to some intensive but exciting weeks in Tyrol.”

Mayor of Seefeld Werner Frießer is also delighted to welcome Die Mannschaft to the town: “Apart from the wonderful nature and peace and quiet, the Germany national team will be greeted with excellent training conditions and off-the-pitch activities here in Seefeld.”

Maximilian Pinzger of Hotel Nidum said: “It’s an honour for us to welcome the DFB to our hotel for their European Championship preparation. We will make the best footballers Germany has to offer feel very much at home here.”