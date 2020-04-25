EURO 2020 to keep its name next year

After moving UEFA EURO 2020 to next summer, UEFA’s executive committee has decided that next year’s tournament will operate with its original name.

UEFA made this decision in order to retain the original vision of celebrating the tournament’s 60th anniversary. UEFA also want to avoid additional waste, as a lot of merchandise was produced ahead of the tournament and the renaming of the tournament would have resulted in the disposal of these products and would have seen more made to replace them.

created by mmc/dr