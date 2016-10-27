EURO 2020: The Munich Logo

The logo for Munich, Germany’s host city at the EURO 2020 finals, was unveiled today. Many national and international figures were present at Olympic Park in Munich to see the first reveal of the logo. Representatives from UEFA’s main office in Nyon were in attendance, through President Aleksander Ceferin and General Secretary Theodore Theodoridis. DFB President Reinhard Grindel, Vice-president Dr. Rainer Koch and General Secretary Dr. Friedrich Curtius were also present at the unveiling. In addition, Andreas Brehme and Olaf Thon, both 1990 World Champions, took part in the presentation.

To celebrate the European Championship’s 60th birthday, the 2020 tournament will be played in 13 different cities across Europe. Munich will host three group games and a quarter final.

Grindel: Munich has the stadium, infrastructure and the fans

”We want to show that by hosting EURO 2020 games in Munich, we are capable of organising such events and be excellent hosts to fans around Europe,” said Reinhard Grindel. “2020 will be a very unique European Championship. The DFB wants to be a key part of that. We have the infrastructure, stadium and fans’ passion in Munich. It’s also a good chance to play host to games that are economically sustainable and environmentally aware.”

The DFB-President went on to say: “At a time when European togetherness is under threat, the European Championships can be a way of uniting the continent. That starts today.”

UEFA-President Ceferin said: “It is a pleasure to be in Munich today. EURO 2020 will be a special footballing celebration. It will bring different European countries together, including smaller countries, who ordinarily would not have the chance to host such a big tournament. Emphasising this solidarity is a particularly important statement, given the current situation in Europe.”