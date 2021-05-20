EURO 2020 squad facts: Müller and Neuer hunting down Schweinsteiger’s record

Joachim Löw named his final squad as Germany head coach on Wednesday, picking his 26 players for EURO 2020 from 11th June to 11th July. DFB.de has gathered some interesting facts about his squad selection.

Newbies galore: Of the 26 players in the squad, as many as 19 of them have never played a European Championship game, with Bernd Leno the only one of those 19 players to have been on board at EURO 2016 in France. Robin Gosens, Christian Günter, Marcel Halstenberg, Lukas Klostermann, Robin Koch, Serge Gnabry, Kai Havertz, Jonas Hofmann, Jamal Musiala, Florian Neuhaus and Kevin Volland are all set to take part in their first major tournament.

A good mix: The 26-man squad average 31 caps between them, while the average age is 27 years old.

Patience pays off: None of the players’ previous cap is as far back as Christian Günter’s. His only senior Germany appearance to date was as a substitute in a 0-0 draw with Poland in Hamburg on 13th May 2014. His sole cap also makes him the least experienced player in the squad.

Whippersnapper: At 18 years of age, Jamal Musiala from Bundesliga champions FC Bayern is the youngest player in the squad. Should he get his chance at EURO 2020, he would become the youngest Germany player ever to feature at a major tournament.

Experience between the sticks: At 35 years old, Manuel Neuer is the oldest player in the squad. His debut came earlier than any other German selected for EURO 2020, having won his first cap in a 7-2 win over United Arab Emirates on 2nd June 2009.

Following in Schweinsteiger’s footsteps: FC Bayern’s Manuel Neuer and the returning Thomas Müller are the most experienced European Championship players, with eleven EUROs appearances each. If Germany reach the final in Wembley and the pair featured in every game en route, they would move level with fellow World Cup winner Bastian Schweinsteiger as the record EUROs appearance holders for Die Mannschaft.

Maiden goalscorers all-round: None of the players in the EURO 2020 squad have ever scored a goal at a European Championship.

Löw’s last dance: Head coach Joachim Löw has led the Germany national team in 17 European Championship matches, a record for any coach at the EUROs. From the three tournaments that Löw has been in charge for, Germany have reached the semi-finals twice (2012 and 2016), and of course only lost out in the final in 2008. The only team to have ever reached at least the semi-finals four times in a row was the former Soviet Union between 1960 and 1972.

