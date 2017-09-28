Euro 2020 qualification groups to be drawn in Dublin

The draw for the UEFA Euro 2020 qualification groups will take place on 2nd December 2018 in Dublin, Ireland, the European football administrative body UEFA has announced. The qualifiers will be played from March 2019 to November the same year.

The Euro Championship’s 60th birthday will see the competition played in 13 European cities for the first and only time, including Munich. All 55 UEFA member nations will take part in the qualification stage because there is not one single host of the championship. The best 20 teams from the ten groups, which will be made up of five or six teams each, will qualify for Euro 2020 directly. The remaining four places can be earned by teams through the new UEFA Nations League, which will begin next year.