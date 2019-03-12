Euro 2020 mascot to be unveiled ahead of Netherlands game

Before the German national team kick off against the Netherlands, UEFA will present the mascot for EURO2020. Before the whistle is blown on 24th March, UEFA will unveil one of the faces of the 2020 tournament, which will celebrate its 60th year as it takes place in multiple countries around the continent. Munich’s Allianz-Arena will play host to four fixtures.

On Tuesday 12th March, UEFA released a promotional video titled “Your Move” ahead of the competition, which teased the first signs of the new mascot. The association wants to “reinvent” the tradition of a mascot which began with Pinocchio in Italy 1980, and announced plans of “something unique and interactive” with the aim of capturing the excitement of young fans through street football and freestyle.

The presentation before the game at the Johan Cruyff Arena is fitting – the stadium, also known as the Amsterdam Arena, is named after one of the best and most technically gifted football players of his generation.