Erndtebrück looking to upset HSV

Both TuS Erndtebrück and Hamburger SV suffered relegation from their respective divisions last season, now they face off in the first round of the DFB Pokal on Saturday, 18th August (18:30 CEST). Erndtebrück finished second bottom in the Regionalliga West and will now play in the Oberliga Westfalen, whereas HSV also finished second bottom in the Bundesliga, so will start the coming season in the second division. The hosts have signed nine new players and ten have departed. They have also appointed new head coach Ivan Markow. Meanwhile HSV have brought in 14 new faces and let go 19, but head coach Christian Titz has stayed on after relegation.

It will be the third time that TuS Erndtebrück have played in the first round of the DFB Pokal, having qualified after reaching the final of the Westphalian Cup. In their previous two appearances they have been unlucky with the draw, playing against two Bundesliga sides (SV Darmstadt 98 and Eintracht Frankfurt) losing both games without scoring (5-0 and 3-0 respectively). Against HSV they will be therefore be hoping for their first ever goal in the DFB Pokal, but HSV are three-times winners, having last lifted the cup in 1987. HSV have however lost 11 times in the first round of the DFB Pokal, giving some hope for the lower-ranked hosts.