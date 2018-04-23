English brochure for the EURO 2024 bid

In 2024, Germany and the DFB want to host a festival of football and celebrate the beautiful game together with all nations. Men, women and children from all backgrounds, of all ages, regardless of religion or skin colour, will come together in the heart of Europe to take part in a tournament under the motto "United by Football – Vereint im Herzen Europas" – the UEFA EURO 2024.

All the important information regarding Germany’s EURO bid is now available in English in a newly-published brochure, which includes all the relevant information about the ten host cities and their respective venues, as well as about ambassador Philipp Lahm.

The brochure can now be downloaded free of charge from DFB.de