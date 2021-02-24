Engelmann: "I'm in the best spell of my career"

He is among the ‘players of the season’ in the DFB-Pokal so far. Simon Engelmann has played a key role in helping Regionalliga side Rot-Weiss Essen reach the quarterfinals, the 31-year-old having scored in every round of the competition. On Wednesday (18:30 CET), Engelmann and RWE take on Holstein Kiel. Engelmann talks to DFB.de about titles, goals and dreams.

DFB.de: You have been on the scoresheet in each of Rot-Weiss Essen's games in the DFB-Pokal this season. Will that continue in the quarterfinals against Holstein Kiel?

Simon Engelmann: I certainly wouldn't have anything against that happening. (laughs) I'm a striker and always want to score goals. But the success of the team is much more important and I'm confident that we can pull off another surprise.

DFB.de: Why do RWE have a good chance of becoming only the second fourth-tier side in history to reach the semifinals, after 1. FC Saarbrücken a year ago?

Engelmann: We've already shown that we have quality in our team and that we can hold our own against opponents in higher divisions. We want to prove that against Kiel as well. However, that doesn't change the fact that we're going into this clash as clear underdogs.

DFB.de: How do you rate your opponents? What will be most important?

Engelmann: Holstein Kiel are a top team in the 2. Bundesliga and have a good chance of being promoted to the Bundesliga for the first time. Therefore, we're facing a top-quality opposition. The fact that Kiel managed to knock out FC Bayern Munich speaks for itself. For us, it will be important again to make the spaces tight and allow as few chances as possible for the opposition. On top of that, we need to be ice-cold when it comes to taking advantage of our own scoring opportunities. Then it is possible.

DFB.de: Is it the biggest game of your career so far for you personally?

Engelmann: Yes, definitely. But that goes for almost all of our players. You don't get the opportunity to play a DFB-Pokal quarterfinal very often -maybe only once in your career, if at all. I've already played against Bayern Munich with SV Rödinghausen and last time out we beat a top team in Bayer 04 Leverkusen with RWE. But the chance of perhaps even making it to the semifinals is even more appealing. Then we'd be the focus of the whole country.

DFB.de: Looking back, what were the deciding factors behind the three cup surprises against Arminia Bielefeld, Fortuna Düsseldorf and Bayer 04 Leverkusen?

Engelmann: Various factors played a role. We were always a compact in each game, and we were aggressive and passionate in duels. That was the basis. In most phases, we also succeeded in allowing our opponents very few scoring chances. When that didn't work out so well against Leverkusen, we were able to rely on our fantastic goalkeeper Daniel Davari and also had a bit of luck on our side. The pitch at the Essen stadium, which is not easy to play on at the moment, certainly helped us a bit.

DFB.de: Does that explain the turnaround after the late 1-0 deficit in extra time against Bayer 04?

Engelmann: In that 105th minute, a lot of us were out on our feet. Our coach Christian Neidhart reacted immediately and substituted on two fresh attacking players. Suddenly, we got our chances - and took them.

DFB.de: The last time RWE reached the quarterfinals was in 1994, they were relegated from the 2. Bundesliga but also went on to reach the final of the cup. Has anyone ever brought that up to you?

Engelmann: I've heard about it. (laughs) But we shouldn't forget that all seven teams still in the competition alongside us are of a higher quality, and that's why we're keeping our feet on the ground. All that matters to us now is to put in as good a performance as possible against Holstein Kiel to give ourselves a chance of reaching the semifinals.

DFB.de: You've only been under contract with Rot-Weiss Essen since the start of the season. The goal was and is promotion to the 3rd League. Have your expectations been met so far?

Engelmann: Without a doubt, it's been a very special season for all of us and also for me personally. I was hoping to be able to continue my good goalscoring stats from previous seasons here at RWE, and I'm very happy that it's worked out so far. In the league, we're on a very good path, even though BVB U23 are currently ahead of us as they've played more games. But if we do our homework, we can regain first place. I had hoped that we would qualify for the DFB-Pokal and maybe get through at least the first round, but our current performance exceeds all expectations.

DFB.de: You inflicted Essen's most recent competitive defeat at the beginning of February 2020 with SV Rödinghausen. What are the main reasons that RWE are still undefeated this season?

Engelmann: We have very good quality and a lot of depth in the squad. As only a few players besides myself and goalkeeper Daniel Davari joined ahead of the season, the team understands itself well. I can say that I have never played in such a strong team and the coach Christian Neidhart also plays an important role. He's doing a really good job. What makes us stand out first and foremost is that everyone always gives their all and is able to deliver their best possible performance in the games.

DFB.de: Christian Neidhart recently said that the Essen game was also a bit tailored to you. What does he mean by that?

Engelmann: I'm a striker whose strengths are primarily in the opponent's penalty area and finishing. If we create a lot of chances, then I automatically get my opportunities. My teammates always put me in good positions.

DFB.de: Could the focus on the league suffer as a result of success in the DFB-Pokal?

Engelmann: So far, after our cup games, we've also delivered in the league. I don't know why that should change. We will stay focused, because our main goal is promotion to the 3. Liga.

DFB.de: RWE is known for its loyal and passionate fans. However, you've only ever experienced a full 'Stadion Essen' as an opposition player. How great is the desire for that to change as soon as possible?

Engelmann: The fans and the atmosphere in the stadium were one of the reasons why I chose to come here. So it's such a shame that we've almost always had to play without spectators, even more as, given the good season we've had in the league and the success in the DFB-Pokal, the stands would have been full very often. But we have to accept the situation as it is and continue to make the best of it. I very much hope to experience a sold-out stadium in Essen once again as a player.

DFB.de: How do you feel about the fans' support during the Corona crisis?

Engelmann: The RWE fans are very creative and support the team and the club wherever possible. We of course also get support on social media. For example, people started using the hashtag #Engelmannregelt because I scored a few match-winning goals, which was cool.

DFB.de: In the fourth tier, you've scored 133 goals in 251 appearances and have been top scorer twice in a row. This season, you've already scored 20 goals in 22 league games. Outsiders may find it hard to understand why you've never made the move to the 3. Liga before now. What would you say to that?

Engelmann: I have to admit that I'm often asked that, and sometimes I ask myself. Unfortunately, it's just never happened. When I was still playing for Rödinghausen, for example, I had an agreement with FC Ingolstadt 04 and would probably have gone through with the transfer. However, the club didn't allow me to move because we had a good chance of winning the league and therefore being promoted. A few months later, Rödinghausen missed out on promotion. That was tough. But now I'm trying to get to the 3. Liga with Rot-Weiss Essen.

DFB.de: And will you achieve that this summer at the age of 32?

Engelmann: That's the goal of myself and of the team.

DFB.de: How many more years do you think you can play at this level?

Engelmann: I'm currently going through the best spell of my career and think I can still play and keep up for a few more years. Preferably in the 3. Liga.

DFB.de: You've already started making plans for a career after your playing days, studying business informatics at the Distance Learning University in Hagen. What are your current plans?

Engelmann: There are no concrete plans yet, but I can imagine looking for a job in the field of my studies after my football career.

DFB.de: One more question: How would you like the headline "Engelmann top scorer in DFB-Pokal and Regionalliga"?

Engelmann: To be completely honest: I'd love to take the title in the DFB-Pokal; that would be something very special. Becoming top scorer in the Regionalliga for the third time wouldn't be a bad thing, either. But I would happily miss out on personal awards if it meant the team won the league and promotion.

