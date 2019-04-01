End of the goal drought in Augsburg vs. Leipzig

There was not a single goal to be seen in both league games between FC Augsburg and RB Leipzig this season. However, that will definitely change in the upcoming DFB-Pokal quarter-final match between the two on Tuesday 2nd April (KO 20:45 CEST). A win for Leipzig would see the guests reach the semi-finals of the competition for the first time.

Purely looking at the table, Leipzig go into the clash as favourites. While they are concentrating their efforts on securing a place in the coming Champions League season, FCA are looking to stay up in the top flight after a poor midseason run. However, after seven points from the three matches ahead of the international break, Manuel Baum’s team is back on the right path. With some luck and skill, the Augsburg team managed to see out a goalless draw with Leipzig on 9th March to secure a point away from home.

Despite the short history of the club, Leipzig have already faced Augsburg twice in the DFB-Pokal. In 2011 and 2013, the first two cup appearances for RB Leipzig, Augsburg managed to see off their opponents, who were then in lower divisions. The fourth- and then third-tier side did not manage to score against Augsburg on either occasion. Whereas Augsburg played away from home on both previous occasions, this time Augsburg will play at home.

Augsburg thinking back to 2009-10 season

“We’re happy to be playing at home,” saying Augsburg’s sporting director Stefan Reuter. “Leipzig are a very strong team. You need to be in good form to beat them.” For former Leipzig player Georg Teigl, who now plays for Augsburg, the match is also a meeting with the past.

For Augsburg, who beat fourth-tier TSV Steinbach Haiger, Mainz 05 and Holstein Kiel each by a one-goal margin, the match is the second DFB-Pokal quarter-final since the 2009-10 season, when they sent FC Köln out of the competition as a second-tier side with a 2-0 win before their run was ended by a 2-0 defeat to Werder Bremen in the semi-finals. Leipzig, who this season have overcome fourth-tier Viktoria Köln, TSG Hoffenheim and VfL Wolfsburg on their way to the quarter-finals, have never been past this round of the competition.

created by mmc/cg