Emre Can: “We have a lot of respect for Kiel”

Reaching the final of the DFB-Pokal in Berlin is the dream of Emre Can. However, standing in the way of a trip to the Olympiastadion for the 32-time international and Borussia Dortmund is a semi-final against second tier Holstein Kiel. The 27-year-old defensive all-rounder took time out to speak to DFB.de about Saturday’s semi-final (20:30 CEST) and the magic of the DFB-Pokal.

DFB.de: Emre, what is it about the DFB-Pokal that is so special for you?

Emre Can: I’ve never played in the final of the DFB-Pokal. I was part of the FC Bayern team that won the cup in 2013, but I was in the stands and not on the pitch. I know how important the final is in Germany; it’s a very prestigious cup. In some other countries, the main cup competition isn’t taken that seriously but in Germany it definitely is.

DFB.de: How do you rate Borussia Dortmund’s chances of winning the cup this season?

Can: We’ve reached the semi-finals and we all want to get to Berlin and win the cup. We have a good chance of doing that. The final in the Olympiastadion is always a special occasion.

DFB.de: Do you have any special experiences you associate with the DFB-Pokal on a personal level?

Can: I remember winning the triple with Bayern very well, and then the celebrations with fans afterwards. The atmosphere in Berlin was super. It’s a big shame that there won’t be any fans in the stadium this year. The exciting thing about the DFB-Pokal is that you cannot afford to make any mistakes, otherwise you’re out. Things have gone very well for us in the tournament so far this season, which is how we’ve been able to make the semi-finals.

DFB.de: What were your first thoughts when the draw was made and it became clear that BVB would be taking on second tier Holstein Kiel in the final four?

Can: We could have received a tougher draw, but you should never underestimate Holstein Kiel. After all, they knocked out Bayern Munich! Kiel have a very good team and we cannot take the game lightly. We have a lot of respect for them. It certainly won’t be easy, but we know what we’re capable of. We are Borussia Dortmund. If we focus on our own performance, hopefully we can come off the pitch as winners on Saturday.

DFB.de: BVB will be looking to avoid a penalty shootout with them – Kiel have already advanced twice from shootouts so far this season…

Can: Yes, of course. We’re looking to win the game in 90 minutes, but if it came to a shootout then we’ll do our best to advance to the final.

DFB.de: How much would it mean for Borussia Dortmund to win the DFB-Pokal this season?

Can: The perfect end to the season would be winning the cup and qualifying for the Champions League. The DFB-Pokal is an important title and winning it would be a special thing. We’ll give it everything we’ve got to bring the trophy back to Dortmund.

created by mmc/lb