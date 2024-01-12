Emre Can named Germany Player of the Year

created by mmc/hm
Emre Can has been voted the Germany men’s team Player of the Year 2023 with a large majority. The Borussia Dortmund midfielder made six appearances last year under former head coach Hansi Flick and was used both as a ‘number six’ and a centre-back. Can received 64.6% of the almost 50,000 votes cast by the Germany Fan Club.
His Dortmund teammate Niclas Füllkrug secured second place with 11.7%, having appeared in seven international matches for Germany in 2023. Last year’s winner Jamal Musiala of FC Bayern came third with 9.4%.
The Germany Fan Club and DFB.de would like to congratulate Emre Can and thank all who took part in the vote!
