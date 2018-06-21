to the site of our sponsor Mercedes Benz
News

    Emre Can makes the switch to Juventus

    Confed Cup winner Emre Can (24-years-old), has moved to Juventus. The Italian record champions confirmed on Thursday that the Germany international has signed a four-year contract until 30th June 2022.

    Can, who most recently was under contract with Champions League finalists Liverpool, will join up with his Germany teammate Sami Khedira.

    created by mmc/dt

    Confed Cup winner Emre Can (24-years-old), has moved to Juventus. The Italian record champions confirmed on Thursday that the Germany international has signed a four-year contract until 30th June 2022.

    Can, who most recently was under contract with Champions League finalists Liverpool, will join up with his Germany teammate Sami Khedira.

    Info Tool
    • Date
      21.06.2018 16:48
    • Categories
    • Tags
    • Functions
    • Share
    Popular News
    No news available.
    Latest Videos