Elversberg ready for the Wolves

VfL Wolfsburg will travel to SV Elversberg in the first round of the DFB Pokal on Saturday, 18 August (15:30 CET) at the Ursapharm-Arena. The stadium holds a maximum capacity of approximately 10,000 and it looks set to be packed out for what will be the club’s seventh time competing in the Cup. This will undoubtedly be the highlight of the season for the Regionalliga side as they set out to cause an upset against the 2009 winners. Head coach Roland Seitz’s team finished fifth in the league last year and qualified for the first round of this season’s tournament after a 1-0 victory in the Saarland Cup final over 1. FC Saarbrücken.

The club has managed to progress to the second round on three of the six occasions in which they have featured in the first round proper. They went out in the second round to SC Verl in the 1979/1980 season after a 3-1 defeat. The club made it through the first stage of the competition once again two years later, but were eliminated by Borussia Dortmund, who ran out comfortable 4-1 winners. They then had to wait until 2010/11 for their next first-round triumph, which came in the form of a 5-4 win on penalties over Hannover 96, before bowing out with a 3-0 loss to 1. FC Nürnberg.