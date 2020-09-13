Elversberg cause upset against St. Pauli

Goals were not in short supply in the first eight games of Sunday's DFB-Pokal first-round action, with the back of the net being hit 36 times. Six teams booked their tickets to the second round after 90 minutes while two games headed to penalties. Fourth-tier SV Elversberg were the surprise package, knocking out second-division side St. Pauli.

SV Elversberg 4-2 FC St. Pauli

Favourites St. Pauli took an early lead through a Marvin Knoll goal in the seventh minute. However, the fourth-tier hosts never lost faith and leveled the scores through Schnellbacher nine minutes later. In the 26th minute, Patrick Dragon found the bet to put the home side ahead and the underdogs went into the break a goal to the good.

Evlersberg couldn’t have wished for a better start to the second half, scoring in the 48th minute thanks to a strike from Fellhauer. Schnellbacher dobled his tally for the day to make the scores 4-1 in the 67th minute, and Suero had the chance to put the home side even further ahead, but put his penalty over the bar. Rico Benatelli pulled one back for St. Pauli but the hosts heldon for a memorable 4-2 victory.

Eintracht Norderstedt 0-7 Bayer Leverkusen

Last year’s runner-up Leverkusen made no mistake in their first-round tie and blew away their fourth-tier opponents. Lars Bender (4’), Nadiem Amiri (19’) and Lucas Alario (12’) fired the Werkself into an early lead, before Florian Writz scored the fourth (21’). Charles Aranguiz scored in the 30th minute before Amiri doubled huis tally just a minute later (31’) to ensure Bayer finished the first half six goals to the good.

The second half only saw the back of the net hit once, with new signing Patrick Schick heading home from short range on his debut in the 77th minute to round off a 7-0 win for his new side.

1. FC Rielasingen-Arlen 1-7 Holstein Kiel

Holstein Kiel lived up to expectations in their match against 1. FC Rielasingen-Arlen, which took place in the Holstein stadium after Rielasingen-Arlen decided not to host the fixture. Pascal Rasmus put the fifth-division side in the lead (3’), and a shock looked like it was on the cards, but first-half goals from Hauke Wahl (15’), Janni-Luca Serra (18’), Jae-sung Lee (22’, 24’) and Fin Bartels (29’) gave the home side a 5-1 lead at half time. It was a comfortable second half for the home side, who added two further goals through Finn Porath (63’) and Reese (86’).

SC Wiedenbrück 0-5 SC Paderborn

SC Paderborn were comfortable winners against close neighbours and fourth-division side SC Wiedenbrück. Last season’s relegated Bundesliga side had the upper hand from the start at the Heidewald stadium, and goals from Sven Michael (24’) and Dennis Srbeny (32’, 45’) ensured that that was reflected in the scoreline. Srbeny got his hat-trick after the break (58’) before Chris Führich rounded off the 5-0 victory (83’).

FC Hansa Rostock 0-1 VfB Stuttgart

In the sixth DFB-Pokal fixture between the sides, VfB Stuttgart defeated Hansa Rostock 1-0 thanks to a goal from Silas Wamangituka (42’).

TSV Steinbach Haiger 1-2 SV Sandhausen

In Hessen, underdogs TSV Steinbach Haiger played well until Julius Biada put second-division side SV Sandhausen ahead from close range (23’). The hosts equalised through Sascha Marquet (40’), but Biada scored his second just before the break (45’) to give Sandhausen victory.

Chemnitzer FC 2-2 TSG Hoffenheim (2-3 on pens)

Bundesliga side Hoffenheim avoided a scare after overcoming fourth-tier Chemnitz on penalties. After a goalless first half, Andrej Kramaric opened the scoring in the 48th minute before the Regionalliga side tied the scores in the 59th with a Kevin Freiberger goal. With nothing to separate the two sides after 90 minutes, extra time was required.

Chemnitz took the lead for the first time through Christian Bickel (100’) but were pegged back after Kramaric scored his second goal of the game with a penalty in the 111th minute.

In the shootout, Kramaric, Belfodil and Baumgartner goals, along with some good saves from Baumann, secured Hoffenheim’s passage into the second round.

1. FC Kaiserslautern 1-1 SSV Jahn Regensburg (3-4 on pens)

SSV Jahn took the lead through Albion Vrenezi with the only goal of the half in the fourth minute. Kevin Kraus replied in the 64th minute for the home side. The remainder of the 90 minutes produced no more goals and the two sides headed to extra time.

In the 92nd minute, Nicolas Wahling received a second yellow card, but Kaiserlsautern couldn’t make use of the man advantage and the game ended 1-1 after 120 mintues.

Wekesser, Gimber, Vrenezi and Palionis scored their penalties for Regensburg as the second-tier side won the shootout 4-3.

created by mmc