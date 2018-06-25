El Hadary breaks a record, whilst Egypt lose

The Egyptian goalkeeper Essam El Hadary has broken a record at the World Cup in Russia. During his side’s 2-1 defeat to Saudi Arabia in Volgograd, at the ripe old age of 45 years and 161 days, El Hadary overtook Columbia’s Faryd Mondragon as the oldest player to make an appearance in the tournament’s history. The former holder and Cologne star was 43 years and three days old when he played against Japan in the 2014 World Cup.

El Hadary even saved a penalty from Fahad Al-Muwallad (41’). The Egyptian superstar Mohamed Salah scored with a chip to open the scoring (22’) before Salman Al-Faraj converted a penalty to equalise (45’+6). Salem Aldawsari scored the winner in injury time (90’+5). A win for the Saudis meant they finished in third place in Group A, overtaking Egypt.