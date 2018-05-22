Eight players to join up with World Cup squad later

This Wednesday, Die Mannschaft’s World Cup preparations in Eppan will begin without the following players: Mats Hummels, Thomas Müller, Joshua Kimmich, Niklas Süle, Jérome Boateng (FC Bayern), Marc-André ter Stegen (Barcelona), Antonio Rüdiger (Chelsea) who will join up with the squad on Friday.

Real Madrid’s Toni Kroos will also miss the start of preparations due to the Champions League final. He and Joachim Löw will decide when Toni joins up with the squad after Saturday’s final.

World Cup opener vs. Mexico on June 17th

The Germany national team will meet on Wednesday in South Tyrol where Löw’s team will prepare for the World Cup until June 9th. Before Die Mannschaft travel to Russia on June 12th, two friendlies are on the horizon for the squad. On June 2nd, Germany will face Austria in Klagenfurt. On June 8th, Germany take on Saudi Arabia in Leverkusen’s Bay-Arena.

Germany’s first World Cup game is on June 17th against Mexico. The other two group games see Germany take on Sweden and South Korea on June 23rd and 27th respectively.