Eight facts from the last 16: Pizarro the third oldest goalscorer

Werder Bremen’s forward Claudio Pizarro is now the third oldest goalscorer in DFB-Pokal history, finding the net at 40 years and 125 days old. There are no completely reliable records, especially during the Tschammer-Pokal years (1935 until 1943), however what is certain is that there have been at least two goalscorers that scored at an older age than Pizarro. DFB.de has compiled the best historical facts about the DFB-Pokal last 16.

Record holder Lambertin: The undisputed title-holder for the oldest goalscorer in the DFB-Pokal is still Karl Lambertin from Spielvereinigung Frechen. On the 4th of October 1980, the player scored in a second round match against Bünder SV to make it 1-1. At 44 years old and 164 days, he became and has since remained the oldest goalscorer in the competition. His goal did not manage to salvage the match, however, as the game ended with a 3-1 loss for Frechen. Ahead of Pizarro there is also another ex-Werder player: Manfred Burgsmüller scored on the 19th May 1990, making him the oldest goalscorer in a Pokal final. Unfortunately, his goal also didn’t save the game for his team, as Werder lost 3-2 to 1. FC Kaiserslautern. He was 40 years and 148 days old when he scored, so if Pizarro were to score in the quarter final or later, he would over take him.

Pizarro overtakes Allgöwer: The Peruvian has already overtaken ex-Stuttgart player Karl Allgöwer for overall number of goals scored in the competition. Allgöwer, who, until this year’s last 16, was ranked eighth in the overall top goalscorer list for the DFB-Pokal. With 32 goals now, the Peruvian lies just ahead of him. While Pizarro is still playing and perhaps has more goals to come, there is one player that he may struggle to surpass: Gerd Müller (79 goals).

Rarity for BVB: Dortmund fans experienced a rare novelty in the game against Bremen – they lost on penalties at home. A situation they can normally count on, as they won in 1993 against Bayern (5-4) and twice in 2016/17 against Berlin clubs, beating Union (3-0) and Hertha BSC (3-2). Unfortunately for them this time went awry.

Second division surge in the Pokal: Hamburg are one of three second division sides in the quarter finals this year. The last time there were more second division sides than this year was in 2004, where SpVgg Greuther Fürth, MSV Duisburg, Alemannia Aachen and VfB Lübeck all got the the quarter finals. TSG Hoffenheim were among them as well, who at that time were a third division side. Aachen even made it to the final that year.

Leipzig haven’t reached the quarter finals for 83 years: RB Leipzig are in the quarter final for the first time ever. It’s no surprise considering the meteoric rise of the club. What is surprising, however, is that, aside from RB, only one other Leipzig club has ever gone so far in the competition – 83 years ago. In 1936, VfB Leipzig knocked Berliner SV out of the Tschammer-Pokal after beating them 2-0. They then also beat VfB Peine (4-2), Wormatia Worms and Schalke 04 (both 2-1) on their way to winning the cup.

Minimalistic Bayern: 1-0 against SV Drochtersen Assel, 2-1 against SV Rödinghausen and now 3-2 against Hertha after extra time. The wins have been tight for FC Bayern Munich this season. They have never before won their first three Pokal games by a single goal.

Gnabry nets in the Pokal: Serge Gnabry scored his first ever Pokal goal in the game against Hertha BSC. He then doubled his record only moments later.

Favourite competiton: SC Paderborn beat their club record from last year by making it to the quarter finals this time around. FC Augsburg are also in the quarters for the first time since 2010, where they ended up in the semi finals.