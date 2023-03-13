Dzsenifer Marozsán retires from German national team

Olympic and European Championship winner Dzsenifer Marozsán (30) has ended her career in the German women’s national team. The midfielder at Olympique Lyon informed national coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg of her decision on a phone call. The match on 11th April (18:00 CEST) in Nuremburg against Brazil will be the last game for the former captain and her 112th appearance for Germany.

Dzsenifer Marozsán explained, “After my serious knee injury in spring 2022 I realised that it felt right to stop playing for the national team. Missing the European Championship in England was one of many signs. I remember well how at the 2011 World Cup, when I was also injured, I didn’t even want to watch a single game, but now I have been the biggest fan of the girls watching on TV, without it hurting not to be there. The double work load wouldn’t be ideal. I’m doing well again at the club, but my knee isn’t the same as before, and I have to work very hard to make sure I can do all the training sessions and games. I think it would just be too much to then do internationals, both the preparation and the tournament.”

“A great personality and outstanding footballer”

National coach Martin Voss-Tecklenburg said, “I have the greatest respect for Dzsenifer Marozsán’s decision. She has a great personality and is an outstanding footballer who has done an incredible amount for German football. She has played a major role in the success of the women’s national team and has been a leading player, but also a role model. All of us in the team think very highly of her and can only thank her for everything. We want to say goodbye in the best possible way. We will invite her back in April for one last game against Brazil.”

Joti Chatzialexiou, sporting director of the national team, said, “Dzsenifer Marozsán is one of the most brilliant footballers to have played for Germany. We will miss her not only for her personality on and off the pitch, but for her outstanding technical ability and intuition as a footballer, with great ball skills and a unique understanding of the game. She has helped shape an era for the national team, crowned by titles for Germany. I wish her all the best for her future career and life.”

Olympic gold in 2016 surpasses everything

Dzsenifer Marozsán played for the national side for more than twelve years. She made her debut in the U15 national team. She made her first appearance for the DFB in a 2-0 win over England on 11th April 2007 and scored her first international goal straight away. After that, she was called up to the U17, U19 and U20 national teams. In 2008, she won the European Championship with the U17 team in Switzerland, and in 2010 she won the World Cup with the U20 team in her home country with a 2-0 victory over Nigeria in the final. A few months later, on 28th October 2010, Marozsán made her first international appearance for the first team against Australia, and she would go on to make 111 appearances and score 33 goals.

Her major successes for Germany include the 2013 European Championship victory in Sweden and winning the gold medal at the 2016 Olympics in Brazil. Marozsán won the European Championship final with the DFB team on 28th July 2013 in Solna, Sweden, with a 1-0 win over Norway. At the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Marozsán scored a goal in the 2-1 win over Sweden on 19th August 2016 to set up the final victory. From 2017 to 2019, Dzsenifer Marozsán was voted German female footballer of the year three times in a row.