Dzsenifer Marozsan makes comeback after overcoming pulmonary embolism

Great news for Dzsenifer Marozsan, as the 26-year-old national team captain made her comeback after fully recovering from pulmonary embolism. The midfielder made her first appearance for Olympique Lyon after a three month break in the 4-0 round of 16 Champions League win against Ajax.

Marozsan was brought on in the 63rd minute, with Lyon winning 3-0, before Isobel Christiansen made it 4-0 with a minute to spare. Marozsan and Lyon learned of the illness back in July, with it being uncertain whether she would return to play football again.

The 2013 European champion and Olympic gold medallist wrote on Instagram: ‘People that know me, know that I am a fighter and I will come back stronger’. Marozsan had excellent medical care during her recovery and returned to training for the first time on Monday. She shared a post on Facebook that said: ‘I cannot put into words how happy I am to be back playing again’. The most emotional moment was on Wednesday evening, when she completed her comeback and entered the field of play for the first time in three months.