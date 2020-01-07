Dzsenifer Marozsan: "I always want to win every game"

DFB.de: You have been living in Lyon for around three and a half years now. How has it been for you from a football perspective?

Marozsan: As I said, from a footballing perspective it is going superbly. In the years since I joined, we’ve won everything, except the French Cup in 2018. That was the only hiccup. I am very pleased with my decision to move to Lyon. Everything is right, both on and off the pitch.

DFB.de: What is the best thing about living in France for you?

Marozsan: There’s a high quality of life in France. The people here place great value on being chilled out and living stress-free. I like that a lot. Everyone is very friendly and helpful, which makes me feel very comfortable here.

DFB.de: There is just no stopping Lyon, not domestically nor internationally. Is it not difficult to maintain the same level of motivation?

Marozsan: I am very happy about all the success and I am grateful for it. It is the reason why I play football and what I work hard for every day. I personally don’t find it difficult to maintain the motivation. I love football and who we’re playing against is of secondary importance to me. I always want to win every game, no matter the opposition.

DFB.de: In the current season you are on course for another championship title, and you are in the quarterfinals of the Champions League. Is there anything at all to criticise about your situation going into the second half of the season?

Marozsan: It’s true; we’ve set ourselves up nicely for the second half of the season. That was massively important and it meant we could relax during the winter break. There are always small details that can be criticised – we are athletes competing at the highest level and we are never completely satisfied with our performance. We know we all have room for improvement, but that’s what defines us as players. We’re never satisfied and always want to improve.

DFB.de: Lots of German supporters are already eyeing up the quarterfinal between Lyon and Bayern. Is this a special game for you personally?

Marozsan: I am really looking forward to the game against Bayern. I think it will be an exciting and entertaining game of football. I have never played against Bayern in the Champions League before. It will be a special game for me.

DFB.de: How are you approaching the clash?

Marozsan: With respect, but also with confidence. Bayern are a really good team, I watch them play sometimes, but I also know the potential our team has. So I’m really excited and confident ahead of the game.

DFB.de: What do you make of FC Bayern?

Marozsan: Bayern have a lot of quality in their team with some excellent individuals. I see a lot of them regularly with the national team.

DFB.de: Do you still follow the Women’s Bundesliga?

Marozsan: Unfortunately watching the games in France is not so easy, but everything you can watch here I do try to watch as well, as long as I have the time to.