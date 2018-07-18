Dzsenifer Marozsan diagnosed with pulmonary embolism

Germany international Dzsenifer Marozsan and her club Olympique Lyon confirmed some sad news on Wednesday, namely that she is suffering from pulmonary embolism. It is still uncertain when Marozsan will be able to make a return to the pitch.

Given the circumstances I am feeling a little bit better already and I am receiving really good treatmen in Lyon. I will obviously not be able to train with my teammates for a few weeks,” wrote Marozsan on Instagram. “But the people closest to me know that I am a fighter and will come back stronger.”

“The most important thing now is that Dzseni comes back to full fitness,“ says Germany head coach, Horst Hrubesch. “She has our full backing and is able to take as much time as she needs.”

“Get well soon, Dzsenifer Marozsan!”, wished DFB president, Reinhard Grindel. “I hope that our captain will be back to full fitness as quickly as possible.”

Germany are due to play against Iceland on 1st September in Reykjavik and against Faroe Islands three days later in what are two crucial World Cup qualifiers.