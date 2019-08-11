Duisburg with surprise win, while HSV and Köln advance after penalties

Sunday's DFB-Pokal action came down to the wire, as Hamburger SV and 1. FC Köln triumphed after penalties. Meanwhile, third-division MSV Duisburg cruised to an easy victory over second-tier Greuther Fürth. All the information from Sunday's late games.

Chemnitz concede the lead twice, HSV scrape through on pens

HSV had the greater share of possession of possession in Chemnitz, but it was the hosts who took the lead in the 57th minute; Dejan Bozic converting from the spot after a handball in the box.

Hinterseer struck beautifully on the turn to equalise for HSV just five minutes later, but the 3. Liga side didn’t take long to re-establish their lead through Matti Langer (68’). However, a Sonny Kittel (75‘) free kick drew Hamburg level for a second time to take the came to extra time.

Neither side could seize the initiative in the additional 30 minutes of play, but it was HSV who held their nerve in the subsequent shootout to book their spot in the second round.

Köln survive shootout against Wiesbaden

It took Köln until late in the first half before they were able to open the scoring against Wiesbaden. Two quick goals by Jhon Cordoba (39’) and Florian Kainz (42’) ensured that the guests headed into the break well ahead. In the second half, it was Wiesbaden’s turn to put away two goals in quick succession, with Jeremias Lorch netting a brace (53’, 56’). In extra time, it was Köln who would score the go-ahead goal first, with Louis Schaub thumping home a powerful shot (107’). But, Wiesbaden weren’t done yet as Daniel-Kofi Kyereh equalised out of nowhere (118’). The match headed to penalties, where Köln were able to prevail and advance to the next round.

Duisburg progress past Greuther Fürth

Third-division MSV Duisburg will be in the second-round draw of this year’s DFB-Pokal. Lukas Daschner gave them an early lead against second-tier SpVgg Greuther Fürth (4’) with a stunning effort. The home side quickly followed that up with a second goal, Tim Albutat the scorer this time (14’). Fürth’s Julian Green closest to scoring as he hit the post in the first half, but Duisburg held on after the break for an impressive 2-0 win.

created by dfb/mmc