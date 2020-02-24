Düssledorf's Hennings on an unprecedented goalscoring run

Berlin is in sight. The remaining sides left in the DFB-Pokal are just two matches away from the final. In the quarterfinals, it’s all about goal-scoring runs, favourite opponents, bogey teams, Pokal mainstays and a quick rematch. DFB.de have taken a look at the most important stats.

Pokal mainstays: Schalke 04 and Bayern Munich will meet for the twelfth time in the competition, making it the joint-most played fixture in the DFB-Pokal. The fixtures between FC Kaiserslautern and Werder Bremen, and also Borussia Mönchengladbach and Schalke 04 have both been played twelve times in the history of the competition. Should Bayern progress, Schalke will have been knocked out nine times by the Bavarian club, which be a competition record.

FCB again: Bayern have reached the DFB-Pokal quarterfinals for the thirteenth time in a row, setting a new record. The Munich club last failed to reach this stage of the competition in the 2006/07 season, being knocked out by Alemannia Aachen (4-2). Bayern’s last quarterfinal defeat also came way back when; in the 2008/09 season, Bayer 04 Leverkusen beat FSC (again the margin of defeat being four goals to two). Before this, Bayern had progressed to the semi-finals 10 times in a row.

Schalke winless in 20: S04 have lost their last 20 matches against Bayern (19 times in the Bundesliga and once in the Pokal), drawing three and losing 17. In the 2019/20 Bundesliga season, both results have clearly favoured Bayern (3-0 in Gelsenkirchen, 5-0 at home). Schalke have only score eight times in these 20 matches, and have failed to score in twelve of those. Bayern, on the other hand, have scored a total of 55 goals (2.6 per game). FCB last lost a competitive match to Schalke in March 2011 (1-0 at home in the DFB-Pokal semi-final).

Third fourth tier side: After Holstein Kiel in 2011/12 and FC Magdeburg 2000/01, FC Saarbrücken are the third fourth tier side to reach this stage of the competition. However, both Magdeburg and Kiel suffered defeat at this stage.

Hennings better than ever before: Düsseldorf’s Rouwen Hennings has scored at least one goal in each round of this season’s DFB-Pokal. His four goals in this season’s competition equal his goal tally in his previous 16 cup matches. He is the top scorer in the Pokal this season, and has scored in each of his past five goals for Düsseldorf in the competition. No Fortuna player has ever put together a longer run of Pokal goals. Dieter Brei also scored in five games in a row in 1977.

Fortuna unbeaten: Saarbrücken and Düsseldorf have played each other a total of 17 times (six times in the Bundesliga, six times in the second tier, twice in the Regionalliga and three times in the DFB-Pokal). In December 1999, the last meeting between this two sides ended goalless in Düsseldorf (Regionalliga).

Quick rematch: Just 18 days after their last meeting in the Alte Försterei, which ended 3-2 to Leverkusen, Bayer 04 and Union Berlin will meet again.