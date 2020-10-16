Düren’s Matuschyk: “We gave a good account of ourselves”

FC Schalke 04 lost 8-0 there in the Bundesliga opener a few weeks ago, and even FC Barcelona conceded eight in the Champions League. Fifth-division FC Düren did a better job against the serial winners from Munich, losing 3-0 on Thursday evening in the first round of the DFB-Pokal. Adam Matuschyk, seasoned professional who has played at clubs including 1. FC Köln, spoke to DFB.de about getting goosebumps, adrenaline and the missed chance in the first minute.

DFB.de: Adam, can we congratulate you on the 3-0 loss in Munich or can you not celebrate a defeat?

Adam Matuschyk: No of course! We knew that we were going into the game as clear underdogs. The chance of getting past Bayern Munich is slim for any team. We wanted to give a good account of ourselves and play confidently. I think we did that.

DFB.de: Düren are better than Barcelona and Schalke!

Matuschyk: Yes, we wanted to try and avoid being on the end of a heavy defeat like they were. We can live with losing 3-0, even if it is a shame that we were only in the DFB-Pokal for one round. It’s important that we represented the club well.

DFB.de: Did you think you could’ve pulled off a massive shock when Mark Brasnic almost gave Düren the lead after 23 seconds?

Matuschyk: That would obviously have been a huge shock if we had started the game like that. If the ball had gone in, Bayern would still have had 90 minutes to turn it around though. I think they would’ve managed that (laughs).

DFB.de: Bayern rotated a lot. Does it diminish the experience at all that their big stars weren’t there?

Matuschyk: No, not at all! We accepted that their national players would be rested, and Bayern have plenty of them. It was massive for us all that we could play against Bayern in the arena in Munich. I was lucky enough to do that a couple of times whilst I was at Köln, but it was obviously the first time for all the other players.

DFB.de: No fans were permitted due to the Coronavirus pandemic and Düren forfeited their right to host the game.

Matuschyk: That had its positives and negatives. We could’ve played in front of a full house against Bayern, probably in the Aachener Tivoli stadium, if it wasn’t for Corona. That would’ve been very different and that’s what the cup is all about, when the small club goes up against a big opposition with all their fans behind them. But we have to adapt to the circumstances at the moment unfortunately. If we hadn’t forfeited our right to play at home, the boys wouldn’t have had the chance to play at Bayern’s stadium.

DFB.de: You were introduced in the 54th minute. Are you disappointed that you didn’t start the game?

Matuschyk: No, I’m okay with that and I knew that that would be the case. I’ve only been at Düren for a week and a half, so it wouldn’t have been fair on the boys if they didn’t play against Bayern Munich. They earned this game through their success in the Middle Rhine Cup.

DFB.de: How was the night after the game and the journey back on Friday morning?

Matuschyk: We talked about the game for ages in the changing rooms and then in the hotel. There were so many moments that gave you goosebumps, we were full of adrenaline and couldn’t sleep. We took the 600 kilometre trip back to Düren on Friday morning after breakfast, so that was a chance to rest. The head coach has also given us the weekend off.

DFB.de: How can you go from taking on the best club in the world in the DFB-Pokal to normal games in the league?

Matuschyk: As brilliant as the game against Bayern Munich was, we need to turn our focus back to the league – it takes priority. We want to get promoted to the fourth division. So from Monday, we need to move on from Bayern and concentrate on preparing for the game on Wednesday against Siegburger SV. We have a busy week ahead and we need to be ready for it.

DFB.de: How has it been as a former Poland international joining Düren? You’ve played almost 150 games in the Bundesliga and 2. Bundesliga.

Matuschyk: After things didn’t go so well with KFC Uerdingen, I was persuaded to join the project at FC Düren. It’s a club with big ambitions and I want to help them. My wife is also from the area, so I can spend more time with the family and perhaps look to life after my career ends.

created by mmc/ha