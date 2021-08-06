Dresden and 1860 through to next round of DFB-Pokal

Dynamo Dresden became the first team to punch their ticket to the second round, after a 2-1 win against SC Paderborn 07. Dresden have now advanced to the second round in each of their last two cup campaigns, while Paderborn have been knocked out in the first round for the first time in five years. The other match between 1860 München and SV Darmstadt 98 headed to extra-time, after a 1-1 draw within 90 minutes.

Dresden first side to advance

An evenly-matched first half saw chances on both ends go begging, as Dresden and Paderborn headed into the break with the score deadlocked at 0-0.

Following the change of ends, it didn’t take long for the hosts to open the scoring from a set piece. Captain Tim Knipping headed home off a corner to put his side in front (54’). Paderborn would respond just minutes later, however. Jannik Huth parried a shot, leading to a Paderborn counter-attack. Despite Dresden’s Kevin Broll being able to keep out the first attempt, the rebound fell to Sven Michel, whose well-struck volley sailed into the back of the net (61’).

Just as it looked as though we would need extra-time to determine a winner, Julius Kade found himself with space inside the five-yard box and slotted home the winner, setting off celebrations amongst the 12,700 fans in attendance (88’).

Penalty drama in Munich

A lively first half at Munich’s Grünwalder Stadion saw the first chance fall to the hosts, as Stefan Lex’s chip shot was saved by Darmstadt keeper Marcel Schuhen (7’). Luca Pfeiffer would create several chances for himself, most notably as he hit the crossbar from 20 meters out (22’). The 24-year-old then came close twice in as many minutes, first having a shot saved by Hiller (31’) before his next attempt sailed wide of the target (33’).

With the scores tied at 0-0, the pace did not let off in the second half. Phillipp Steinhart would open the scoring for the hosts, burying his own rebound in the 75th minute. It would take long for Darmstadt to equalise, as Luca Pfeiffer finally saw his efforts rewarded (80’). The match headed to extra-time, with chances on both ends but no goals to show for it. In the end, it was 1860 who would keep their nerves in the shootout, sinking all five of their spot-kicks to book their place in the second round (1-1 a.e.t., 5-4 on pens.).