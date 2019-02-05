Dreaming of a home DFB-Pokal final in Berlin: Hertha want to defeat Bayern

Hertha BSC’s desire to reach their first ever DFB-Pokal final in their home stadium, Berlin’s Olympiastadion, is huge. The showpiece event has been held in Berlin for the past 34 years but the club from the capital are still waiting for their first appearance at home in the final. The Blue-Whites have reached the DFB-Pokal final on three occasions, most recently in 1993 when Hertha BSC’s amateur team spectacularly reached the showpiece event before falling to Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Hertha’s first team have only made the semi-finals of the competition once since 1985 which was in the 2015/2016 season. The Blue-Whites host record DFB-Pokal champions FC Bayern München on Wednesday, 6th February (20:45 CET) as they look to reach this season’s quarter-finals.

“Of course Bayern are appealing opponents, but we would’ve preferred to have played this fixture in May,” says Hertha sporting director Michael Preetz. Blue-Whites head coach Pál Dárdai accepted the the draw with a bit of humour: “Someone has to face Bayern in each round of the competition. Additionally, we are glad to be playing in front of a packed Olympiastadion.”

Hertha BSC knocked out Bayern 42 years ago

FC Bayern have won their DFB-Pokal on 18 previous occasions and lifted the trophy in three of the last six years. Since 2011, the record champions have only been beaten in the final by Borussia Dortmund (2012/2013, 2014/2015 and 2016/2017) and Eintracht Frankfurt in last year’s final.

Hertha BSC have recorded one previous victory over FC Bayern in the DFB-Pokal. This victory came 42 years ago as a Karl-Heinz Granitzka brace as well as goals from Lorenz Horr and Bernd Gerstoff helped the Blue-Whites secure a 4-2 extra time victory on 19th February 1977. This could be a good omen for the hosts on Wednesday, as they went on to reach the 1973 DFB-Pokal final after knocking out the Bavarians. However, Hertha fell to a 1-0 defeat in a replay against 1. FC Köln.