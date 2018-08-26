Dream tie for SV Rödinghausen against Bayern München

Fourth-division SV Rödinghausen have drawn record DFB-Pokal champions FC Bayern München in the second round of the DFB-Pokal. SV head coach Enrico Maaßen commented on the draw: “It’s incredible; we’re over the moon to have got the best possible draw”.

Bundesliga runners-up FC Schalke 04 will face last season’s relegated outfit 1. FC Köln. Their rivals from the Ruhr Borussia Dortmund will take on Union Berlin for a place in the last 16. Borussia Mönchengladbach take on Bayer Leverkusen in an all-Bundesliga battle, while RB Leipzig similarly will face TSG Hoffenheim. There are further clashes between Bundesliga clubs, with Hannover 96 facing neighbours VfL Wolfsburg and FC Augsburg playing FSV Mainz 05.

Chemie Leipzig against Paderborn

After putting out the holders Eintracht Frankfurt 2-1 in the first round, SSV Ulm 1846 have drawn another Bundesliga team in Fortuna Düsseldorf. BSG Chemie Leipzig, the only remaining fifth-division team, will be hoping to cause another surprise when they take on newly-promoted 2. Bundesliga team SC Paderborn.

The second round draw will take place on the 30th and 31st October, with four ties taking place at both 18:30 CEST and 20:45 CEST.