Dream start to the year as Germany win 2-0 in France

Germany started the year with a bang in their first international match of 2024. Head coach Julian Nagelsmann’s side beat France 2-0 in front of 56,000 spectators at a sold-out Groupama Stadium in Lyon. Florian Wirtz (1’) and Kai Havertz (49’) scored near the start of both halves.

Nagelsmann selected Marc-André ter Stegen in goal, while debutant Maximilian Mittelstädt on the left and Joshua Kimmich on the right were the full-backs each side of centre-halves Antonio Rüdiger and Jonathan Tah. The returning Toni Kroos started in defensive midfield alongside Robert Andrich, who was making his first international start. Jamal Musiala, captain Ilkay Gündogan and Florian Wirtz made up the attacking midfield in front of them, with Kai Havertz as the lone striker.

Germany enjoyed a dream start to the game. Kroos found Wirtz straight from kick-off, and the latter’s deflected strike from around 18 yards out left France goalkeeper Brice Samba with no chance. It was the Leverkusen attacker’s first international goal on his 15th cap, and also the fastest goal in the history of the Germany national team. The pressure then continued to be on Samba’s goal. Wirtz broke forward on the left and found Musiala in the middle, but his effort didn’t have enough power (4’).

France pile on the pressure but ter Stegen on hand

The ‘Equipe Tricolore’ looked to get a foothold in the game, but were unable to as Germany had gained a lot of confidence from the early goal. France did not record their first effort on goal until the 20th minute, when Marcus Thuram fired well over the bar. The game then began to be played out mainly in the German half, and in the 25th minute, ter Stegen was tested for the first time when he brilliantly anticipated a lobbed effort from the pacy Kylian Mbappé (25’).

In the 31st minute, the Germany attack suddenly posed a threat again when Kimmich played in Musiala, but his effort was blocked in the penalty area. The danger then came at the other end, but ter Stegen was also equal to Ousmane Dembélé’s shot from a tight angle (35’).

Wirtz to Musiala, Musiala to Havertz – goal!

Germany made the better start to the second half too, as Havertz struck wide of the far corner (47’). A few minutes later though, Samba was beaten for the second time. Wirtz played a through ball to Musiala, who dribbled past Samba before superbly finding Havertz in the middle. France responded with urgency, as Dembélé beat Mittelstädt before curling an effort just wide of the post (54’).

Germany however remained lively in attack. Musiala broke through on the French goal but was stopped by a challenge at the last second (57’). France continued to find it difficult to breach the German defence, and the visitors were playing on the counter-attack. In the 70th minute, Wirtz found Musiala who played it to Kimmich. Havertz got on the end of his cross but couldn’t generate enough power (71’).

Nagelsmann made his first changes in the 72nd minute, bringing on Thomas Müller for Gündogan and Chris Führich for Wirtz. France were then under pressure again. Mittelstädt forced Samba into a superb save from a tight angle (79’). Shortly afterwards, Deniz Undav made his international debut, replacing Havertz in the 80th minute. At the same time, Niclas Füllkrug came on for Musiala. Both made an instant impact. Firstly, Müller called Samba into action, as did Undav on the follow-up (81’). Füllkrug then headed just over from the resulting corner (82’).

Germany then enjoyed a bit of luck in the 88th minute, when Rüdiger deflected Mittelstädt’s attempted clearance onto the bar and away. Last but not least, Waldemar Anton came on for Kroos for his first international cap in the 90th minute.

