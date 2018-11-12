Draxler to miss Germany’s friendly with Russia

After discussions with Germany head coach Joachim Löw, Julian Draxler has been granted compassionate leave to spend time with his family and will consequently miss Thursday’s friendly with Russia in Leipzig (20:45 CET). It is currently unclear whether the PSG attacking midfielder will return to the national team at a later point in this international break.

On Monday, Germany will host the Netherlands in their final UEFA Nations League clash. Die Mannschaft will face the Dutch in Gelsenkirchen, kicking off at 20:45 CET.