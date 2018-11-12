to the site of our sponsor Mercedes Benz
News

    Draxler to miss Germany’s friendly with Russia

    After discussions with Germany head coach Joachim Löw, Julian Draxler has been granted compassionate leave to spend time with his family and will consequently miss Thursday’s friendly with Russia in Leipzig (20:45 CET). It is currently unclear whether the PSG attacking midfielder will return to the national team at a later point in this international break.

    On Monday, Germany will host the Netherlands in their final UEFA Nations League clash. Die Mannschaft will face the Dutch in Gelsenkirchen, kicking off at 20:45 CET.

    created by mmc/tj

    After discussions with Germany head coach Joachim Löw, Julian Draxler has been granted compassionate leave to spend time with his family and will consequently miss Thursday’s friendly with Russia in Leipzig (20:45 CET). It is currently unclear whether the PSG attacking midfielder will return to the national team at a later point in this international break.

    On Monday, Germany will host the Netherlands in their final UEFA Nations League clash. Die Mannschaft will face the Dutch in Gelsenkirchen, kicking off at 20:45 CET.

    Info Tool
    • Date
      12.11.2018 20:23
    • Categories
    • Tags
    • Functions
    • Share
    Popular News
    No news available.
    Latest Videos